Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.
SILAS GROSS
Trinity Boys Tennis
Rallying from a pair of 4-1 deficits in Monday’s Mid-Penn Class 2A No. 2 singles final, Gross defeated Camp Hill’s Eli Morela, 6-4, 6-4, and capture his third straight first-place finish in the conference tournament.
MORGAN COLEMAN
Trinity Girls Lacrosse
Coleman scored her 200th career goal in the Shamrocks’ 16-5 win over State College April 25.
Coleman scored five total goals in the game while registering two assists and six draw controls.
ESTHER REED
Big Spring Track and Field
The Bulldog freshman won the girls shot put in Friday’s Cy Fritz Open at Millersville University. Her winning mark landed at 35 feet, 3.25 inches and set a personal record in rainy conditions.
This week's shout-outs go to Boiling Springs' Matt McNair, Carlisle's Emily Leatherman and Northern's Hailey Irwin.
This week's shout-outs go to Cumberland Valley's boys 4x800-meter relay team, Shippensburg's Cierra Bender and East Pennsboro's Harris Ahmed.
This week's shout-outs go to Northern's Tayler Yoder, Carlisle's Isaac Beals and Mechanicsburg's Jocelyn Saultz.