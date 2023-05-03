Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

SILAS GROSS

Trinity Boys Tennis

Rallying from a pair of 4-1 deficits in Monday’s Mid-Penn Class 2A No. 2 singles final, Gross defeated Camp Hill’s Eli Morela, 6-4, 6-4, and capture his third straight first-place finish in the conference tournament.

MORGAN COLEMAN

Trinity Girls Lacrosse

Coleman scored her 200th career goal in the Shamrocks’ 16-5 win over State College April 25.

Coleman scored five total goals in the game while registering two assists and six draw controls.

ESTHER REED

Big Spring Track and Field

The Bulldog freshman won the girls shot put in Friday’s Cy Fritz Open at Millersville University. Her winning mark landed at 35 feet, 3.25 inches and set a personal record in rainy conditions.

