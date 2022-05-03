Sentinel Shout-Outs for May 3

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Liv Gelbaugh

Northern Softball

The Polar Bears heated up with three wins in three games last week. Gelbaugh helped build the momentum from the circle, allowing four hits and one run in eight innings against a potent Big Spring lineup Wednesday, helping Northern take a 2-1 walk-off victory over the Bulldogs. Gelbaugh also added four hits in the team’s 30-7 non-league win over Dover Friday.

Parker Lawler

Red Land Boys Lacrosse

In his second varsity season, the junior netted his 100th career goal Thursday in the team’s 11-4 loss at State College. He scored 50 goals to lead the Patriots in their first 10 games while also collecting 19 assists. His offensive output helped Red Land win it first 10 games before a recent four-game skid.

Luke Parise

Camp Hill Baseball

The junior sparked the Lions to four wins last week, driving in all four runs with a pair of home runs and allowing one run through six innings on the mound in Camp Hill’s 4-1 win over Trinity April 25. Parise also homered and struck out the final two batters to record the save in an 8-6 non-league win over Biglerville Friday.

