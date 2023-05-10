Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

MATT SERAFIN

Carlisle Boys Lacrosse

Among his three-goal, three-assist performance in Monday’s 19-1 victory over CD East, Serafin collected his 200th career point and helped the Thundering Herd capture their first Mid-Penn Commonwealth title since 2014.

SYDNEY MAY

Cumberland Valley Softball

May pitched a no-hitter and drove in a run for the Eagles in Saturday’s 2-0 nonleague win over visiting Governor Mifflin.

She followed it with a complete-game outing in the circle Monday and drove in the winning run for the Eagles in a 2-1 walk-off win over State College.

LOGAN NEWMAN

East Pennsboro Boys Track and Field

The sophomore broke a 46-year-old school record in the discus Monday at Northern’s Twilight Invitational with a mark of 159 feet, 10 inches. Less than a week earlier, senior Ethan Marcin broke the school record in the 110 hurdles, that had stood since 1993.

