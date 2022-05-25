Sentinel Shout-Outs for May 25

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

OLIVIA GLINSKI

Red Land Girls Lacrosse

Glinski tallied her 200th career point with a second-half assist in the Patriots’ 11-10 win at Lampeter-Strasburg in the District 3 Class 2A quarterfinals Wednesday. The junior’s efforts helped the Patriots move to within one win of the program’s first state-tournament berth.

FINAL: @GoMechanicsburg 6, @ToonaBaseball 3. Cody Fey induces a fly out to end this one and the Wildcats are onto the Mid-Penn title game. They will face @GoCHAthletics, a 1-0 winner over Greencastle. pic.twitter.com/72EzKHD1V8 — Christian Eby (@eby_sports) May 17, 2022

CODY FEY

Mechanicsburg Baseball

The Wildcats captured the Mid-Penn title with a pair of wins in the May 17 conference tournament, and Fey had a pivotal hand in the proceedings. The junior recorded the final two outs of Mechanicsburg’s 6-3 win over Altoona in the semifinals on just eight pitches. He then pitched the final three innings of a 14-6 win over Camp Hill in the championship game, holding the Lions scoreless while allowing four hits and a walk and striking out five.

Boiling Springs' Anna Chamberlin and Trinity's Frances Maury take the anchor legs for their 4x800-meter relay teams in the District 3 Class 2A title race. pic.twitter.com/laxGLn0Gqb — Tim Gross (@ByTimGross) May 21, 2022

FRANCES MAURY

Trinity Girls Track and Field

The sophomore shined for the Wildcats at the District 3 Track and Field Championships Friday and Saturday, anchoring the winning 4x400 and second-place 4x800-meter relays while also finishing second in the open 400-meter dash to qualify for states in three events. Trinity finished second in the team standings.

