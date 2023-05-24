Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

DARIAN CRIM

Carlisle Track

For the second straight week, the junior charged to a Thundering Herd record in the 400-meter dash. Crim’s time of 49.56 seconds at the District 3 Championships improved his school record, earned him a Class 3A bronze medal and qualified him for the state meet.

ADELINE WOOWARD

Trinity Track and Field

After claiming an eighth-place medal in the District 3 Class 2A long jump Friday, the junior soared to district gold in the pole vault Saturday.

Her clearance of 12 feet, 0 inches, set a District 3 Class 2A record and made her one of the top state qualifiers in the event.

DELANEY FISHER

Shippensburg Softball

Fisher drove in the winning run for the Greyhounds in a 3-2 come-from-behind extra-innings win at Exeter Monday. Her single in the 10th inning scored Riley Mullen and helped Shippensburg advance to the District 3 Class 5A quarterfinals.

