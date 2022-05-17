Sentinel Shout-Outs for May 17

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Raihana Yameogo

Mechanicsburg Girls Track and Field

A member of the Keystone Division champions, Yameogo set a pair of personal records at Saturday’s Mid-Penn Championships, finishing eighth in the 400-meter dash (1:00.58) and third in the 1,600-meter run (2:17.91). Mechanicsburg finished second to Cumberland Valley in the team standings.

Caleb Stewart

Big Spring Baseball

The junior belted a pair of home runs for the Bulldogs in a dramatic 4-3 win over Waynesboro Thursday in Newville. Stewart also drew an intentional walk in the seventh inning that loaded the bases prior to Chase Sturm’s game-winning single.

Zach French

Northern Boys Track and Field

In a week that began with Trae Kater breaking a Shippensburg long jump record that stood since 1972, French took down the Polar Bears’ long jump record at the Mid-Penn Championships, leaping 22 feet, 4 inches to knock out the record of 22-1 set by Bob Weiler in 1972.

