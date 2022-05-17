 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel Shout-Outs for May 17

District Track Day 2 7

Northern’s Zach French competes in the Boys AAA Long Jump in the District 3 Track and Field Championships held Saturday at Shippensburg University.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Raihana Yameogo

Mechanicsburg Girls Track and Field

A member of the Keystone Division champions, Yameogo set a pair of personal records at Saturday’s Mid-Penn Championships, finishing eighth in the 400-meter dash (1:00.58) and third in the 1,600-meter run (2:17.91). Mechanicsburg finished second to Cumberland Valley in the team standings.

Raihana Yameogo Shout-Out

Mechanicsburg's Raihana Yameogo.

Caleb Stewart

Big Spring Baseball

The junior belted a pair of home runs for the Bulldogs in a dramatic 4-3 win over Waynesboro Thursday in Newville. Stewart also drew an intentional walk in the seventh inning that loaded the bases prior to Chase Sturm’s game-winning single.

Zach French

Northern Boys Track and Field

In a week that began with Trae Kater breaking a Shippensburg long jump record that stood since 1972, French took down the Polar Bears’ long jump record at the Mid-Penn Championships, leaping 22 feet, 4 inches to knock out the record of 22-1 set by Bob Weiler in 1972.

Zach French Shout-Out

Northern's Zach French.
