Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

EMILY BITTNER

Mechanicsburg Softball

In Monday’s 3-1 nonleague victory at Northern, Bittner went 3-for-4 with a double. In the process, the junior recorded her 100th career hit for the Mid-Penn Keystone champion Wildcats.

Emily Bittner picks up her 100th career hit!💪🏻 🥎 pic.twitter.com/xn53mQncFS — MASH Softball (@mash_softball19) May 15, 2023

SAMI KAZI/ROSS KLUGER

Cumberland Valley Tennis

The Eagle duo earned silver medals during the weekend’s District 3 Class 3A doubles tournament at Hershey Racquet Club. Kazi and Kluger fell to Palmyra’s Mahaffey twins in an all-Mid-Penn final Saturday.

ALEXIS KLINE

Carlisle Softball

Kline capped her regular season and keyed a surging Thundering Herd offense. In her final four games, Kline went 11-for-16 with 15 RBIs and 8 runs scored while hitting three doubles, a triple and two home runs, including a grand slam. Carlisle went 3-1 in that stretch.

