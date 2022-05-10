Sentinel Shout-Outs for May 10

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Aubrey McGlynn

Carlisle Girls Lacrosse

The senior paced the Thundering Herd to a 22-3 win over Chambersburg on Tuesday and a 24-6 victory at Northern on Thursday. In Thursday’s triumph, McGlynn recorded her 100th career point.

Jackie Capers

East Pennsboro Softball

The Panthers suffered their second loss of the season May 2, and Capers fueled the team’s bounce-back effort two days later, tossing a no-hitter against Annville-Cleona and driving in pair of runs in a 9-0 win.

Rhyan Mitchell

Carlisle Track and Field

In Saturday’s soggy Stan Morgan Invitational at Carlisle, Mitchell, named the meet’s outstanding female athlete, won the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter dash and the triple jump and helped the Herd win the 4x100-meter relay.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0