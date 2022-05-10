 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel Shout-Outs for May 10

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Aubrey McGlynn Shout-Out

Carlisle's Aubrey McGlynn

Aubrey McGlynn

Carlisle Girls Lacrosse

The senior paced the Thundering Herd to a 22-3 win over Chambersburg on Tuesday and a 24-6 victory at Northern on Thursday. In Thursday’s triumph, McGlynn recorded her 100th career point.

Jackie Capers Shout-Out

East Pennsboro's Jackie Capers

Jackie Capers

East Pennsboro Softball

The Panthers suffered their second loss of the season May 2, and Capers fueled the team’s bounce-back effort two days later, tossing a no-hitter against Annville-Cleona and driving in pair of runs in a 9-0 win.

Rhyan Mitchell Shout-Out

Carlisle's Rhyan Mitchell

Rhyan Mitchell

Carlisle Track and Field

In Saturday’s soggy Stan Morgan Invitational at Carlisle, Mitchell, named the meet’s outstanding female athlete, won the 100-meter dash, the 200-meter dash and the triple jump and helped the Herd win the 4x100-meter relay.

