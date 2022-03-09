Sentinel Shout-Outs for March 9

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Mason Tiday

Cumberland Valley ice hockey

Tiday received the Justin Yingling Memorial Award at Friday’s Central Pennsylvania Interscholastic Hockey League’s championship night at Hersheypark Arena Friday. The award, named in memory of a former Hershey coach who died in 2017 “is presented annually to a CPIHL player who exemplifies outstanding dedication, performance and commitment in excellence both on and off the ice,” according to the league’s description. Tiday, one of three finalists, finished the season with eight goals and 12 assists.

Big Spring Girls Wrestling

Regional finalists

After completing their first full season as a team, the Bulldogs sent three wrestlers to the medal stand at Sunday’s Central Region Championships at McCaskey High School. Faith Warner (100 pounds) and Marlee Johnson (142) finished second in their respective weight classes while Sarah Lynn (170) finished fourth. Also winning medals Sunday were Cumberland Valley’s Ajanai Jumper (first, 190), Carlisle’s Allison Coldren (fourth, 136) and Camp Hill’s Kiara Vilanova-Medina (third, 235). They qualified for Sunday’s state tournament at Central Dauphin.

Araceli Skiles

Cumberland Valley swimming

From the fourth heat of Saturday’s District 3 Class 3A 100-yard breaststroke, the junior shaved almost two seconds from her seed time to finish fourth overall at one minute, 5.99 seconds. It earned Skiles, who finished eighth in the event at the Mid-Penn Championships, a berth in the state meet scheduled for March 16-19 at Bucknell University. The Cumberland Valley girls finished third overall as a team Saturday with 203 points.

