Sentinel Shout-Outs for March 16

Northern Unified Bocce
Mid-Penn Champions
The Polar Bears’ Unified bocce team won the Mid-Penn title at the March 9 regional championships held at Halifax High School. Northern knocked off Mifflin County in the first round before defeating Greeencastle-Antrim for the title. It advances the Polar Bears to the state championships scheduled for March 23 at State College.
Coached by Lauren Berry and Marc Anderson, the team members include Alana Beaty, MaKenna Hein, Sierra Ramsey, Savannah Ramsey, Samantha Scanella and Julianna Sprigg.