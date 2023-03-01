Sentinel Staff
Students carried the Flame of Hope to center court ahead of the 2022 Mid-Penn Unified bocce playoffs.
Tim Gross
Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.
Red Land Unified Bocce
After winning the Mid-Penn’s Keystone Division, the Patriots advanced to the semifinal round of the conference championships at Lower Dauphin Wednesday. Despite falling to eventual-champion Greencastle-Antrim, Red Land went on to defeat Northern 5-4 in the consolation bracket to earn a berth in the regional championships March 8 at Penn State Schuylkill.
Photos: Mid-Penn Capital Unified bocce playoffs
Mechanicsburg's Max Paris takes his shot during the Unified Bocce Mid-Penn Capital Playoffs game against Boiling Springs on Wednesday at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Members of Cumberland Valley's bocce team, along with Boiling Springs, Mechanicsburg, and Northern, attend the Unified Bocce Mid-Penn Capital Playoffs on Wednesday at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Members of Cumberland Valley's bocce team, along with Boiling Springs, Mechanicsburg, and Northern, attend the Unified Bocce Mid-Penn Capital Playoffs on Wednesday at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Members of Boiling Springs' bocce team, along with Cumberland Valley, Mechanicsburg, and Northern, attend the Unified Bocce Mid-Penn Capital Playoffs on Wednesday at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Members of Mechanicsburg's bocce team, along with Cumberland Valley, Boiling Springs, and Northern, attend the Unified Bocce Mid-Penn Capital Playoffs on Wednesday at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Ryland Criss rolls his shot during the Unified Bocce Mid-Penn Capital Playoffs game against Boiling Springs on Wednesday at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Aidan Parsons rolls his shot during the Unified Bocce Mid-Penn Capital Playoffs game against Boiling Springs on Wednesday at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Grace Clancy takes her shot during the Unified Bocce Mid-Penn Capital Playoffs game against Mechanicsburg on Wednesday at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Evan Taylor carefully rolls during the Unified Bocce Mid-Penn Capital Playoffs game against Mechanicsburg on Wednesday at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Members of Boy Scout Troop #171 post the colors before the start of the Unified Bocce Mid-Penn Capital Playoffs game on Wednesday at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Arionne Metzler, center, reads the Special Olympics Athlete Oath, with assistance from Trey McCardell, left, before the start of the Unified Bocce Mid-Penn Capital Playoffs game on Wednesday at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Brinley Miller, left, and Mackenzie Swift, right, carry the torch into the gymnasium as Pennsylvania State Police Trooper Kelly Smith, back, escorts them before the start of the Unified Bocce Mid-Penn Capital Playoffs game on Wednesday at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Brinley Miller rolls the pallina during the Unified Bocce Mid-Penn Capital Playoffs game against Mechanicsburg on Wednesday at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Alexa Brown rolls her shot during the Unified Bocce Mid-Penn Capital Playoffs game against Mechanicsburg on Wednesday at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Arionne Metzler rolls his shot during the Unified Bocce Mid-Penn Capital Playoffs game against Mechanicsburg on Wednesday at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' Cole Moore rolls his shot during the Unified Bocce Mid-Penn Capital Playoffs game against Mechanicsburg on Wednesday at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Lindsay Lambert takes her shot during the Unified Bocce Mid-Penn Capital Playoffs game against Boiling Springs on Wednesday at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
Mechanicsburg's Nick Stadia rolls his shot during the Unified Bocce Mid-Penn Capital Playoffs game against Boiling Springs on Wednesday at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont / The Sentinel
Cumberland Valley's Micha Bado rolls his shot during the Unified Bocce Mid-Penn Capital Playoffs game against Boiling Springs on Wednesday at Boiling Springs High School.
Jason Malmont , The Sentinel
