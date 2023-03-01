Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Red Land Unified Bocce

After winning the Mid-Penn’s Keystone Division, the Patriots advanced to the semifinal round of the conference championships at Lower Dauphin Wednesday. Despite falling to eventual-champion Greencastle-Antrim, Red Land went on to defeat Northern 5-4 in the consolation bracket to earn a berth in the regional championships March 8 at Penn State Schuylkill.