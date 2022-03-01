 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel Shout-Outs for March 1

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Travis White

Red Land Diving

White took third place in Saturday’s District 3 Class 3A diving championships at Governor Mifflin with 384.50 points, leading the local boys contingent.

Corrine Armes

Red Land Diving

Armes also captured a bronze medal at the District 3 Class 3A diving championships at Governor Mifflin. She finished the meet with 327.75 points in the girls division.

Matthew Pomian

Cumberland Valley Bowling

Pomian struck silver in the District 3 individual bowling tournament at ABC Lanes North in Harrisburg. His path to districts included a 300 game in the Jan. 29 independent qualifier. Pomian is one of five CV bowlers who advanced to the Eastern PA regional championships scheduled for Friday.

