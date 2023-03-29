Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

ELLA FREY

Cedar Cliff Girls Basketball

Frey made key contributions in the Colts’ run to the state finals with increased minutes off the bench during the postseason. The sophomore scored eight points on six shots in the championship game and added a rebound and a block to finish her sophomore season.

SYDNEY MAY

Cumberland Valley Softball

The sophomore right-hander has stymied opposing batters early, earning two wins in two games in the circle for the Eagles. May pitched 10 total innings in victories over Northern and Chambersburg, striking out 15 batters while walking one while allowing three hits and one earned run.

SHAWN KARPAITIS

Mechanicsburg Baseball

The Wildcat senior belted three home runs with nine total RBIs in Mechanicsburg’s first two games. Karpaitis hit a three-run home run and a two-run home run in a 7-2 win over Northeastern and added a three-run home run and an RBI single in the ‘Cats’ 6-5 loss to E-town