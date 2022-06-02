Sentinel Shout-Outs for June 2

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.
Wade Shomper
Cumberland Valley Boys Track and Field
The Eagle senior doubled up on state gold medals over the weekend, winning the Class 3A shot put and discus throws Friday and Saturday.
Katara Smith
Shippensburg Softball
Smith’s eighth-inning home run propelled the Greyhounds past Northeastern with a 1-0 win in Thursday’s District 3 Class 5A quarterfinals.
Tristan Hall
Cumberland Valley Boys Lacrosse
Hall netted the golden goal in overtime that lifted the Eagles over Central York in the District 3 Class 3A semifinals May 24.
