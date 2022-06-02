 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel Shout-Outs for June 2

State Track and Field 12.JPG

Cumberland Valley's Wade Shomper competes in the Boys AAA Shot Put on day 1 of the PIAA Track and Field Championships at Shippensburg University.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Wade Shomper

Cumberland Valley Boys Track and Field

The Eagle senior doubled up on state gold medals over the weekend, winning the Class 3A shot put and discus throws Friday and Saturday.

Wade Shomper Shout-Out

Cumberland Valley's Wade Shomper

Katara Smith

Shippensburg Softball

Smith’s eighth-inning home run propelled the Greyhounds past Northeastern with a 1-0 win in Thursday’s District 3 Class 5A quarterfinals.

Tristan Hall

Cumberland Valley Boys Lacrosse

Hall netted the golden goal in overtime that lifted the Eagles over Central York in the District 3 Class 3A semifinals May 24.

Tristan Hall Shout-Out

Cumberland Valley's Tristan Hall
