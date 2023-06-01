Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

REESE YOUNG

Mechanicsburg Baseball

With 12 strikeouts in the Wildcats’ 6-1 win over Greencastle-Antrim for the District 3 Class 5A title Tuesday, Young became the program’s single-season strikeout leader. His 99 Ks eclipsed the previous record of 98 set in 1943.

RILEY EBERSOLE

Cumberland Valley Track and Field

Ebersole soared to a pair of state medals at the PIAA Track and Field Championships. The senior and Cornell commit finished seventh in the Class 3A 400-meter dash (57.03 seconds) and anchored the Eagles to a second-place finish in the 4x400-meter relay.

THOMAS SMITH

Cumberland Valley Volleyball

Smith’s 39 assists set the table for Cumberland Valley’s 3-0 win over Cedar Crest in Tuesday’s District 3 Class 3A semifinal. The senior also registered two blocks and five digs for the Eagles, who returned to the district championship match for the second straight year.