Sentinel Shout-Outs for Jan. 4

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Jake Knouse

Big Spring boys basketball

The junior point guard piloted the Bulldogs to a pair of tightly contested victories and a holiday tournament title at York Tech. Knouse scored 11 points in a 49-45 win over the hosts Dec. 28 and 13 points in Wednesday’s 41-38 win over Kutztown for the title. He then opened 2023 with a career-high 32-point performance in a loss to Greencastle-Antrim Tuesday.

Big Spring fell to Greencastle 74-61 Tuesday.

Priya Loran

Mechanicsburg girls basketball

Loran’s double-double – 15 points and 10 rebounds – lifted the Wildcats to a 34-33 win over Northeastern in the finals of the Bobcats’ holiday tournament Thursday.

Loran also led the Wildcats with 10 points in a 45-29 victory over Conestoga Valley in the first round Wednesday.

Nolan Buzalka

Cumberland Valley boys basketball

After helping the Eagles win the Sauve Brothers holiday tournament at Mechanicsburg, the sophomore starter poured in a game-high 24 points to lift undefeated Cumberland Valley to a 53-49 Mid-Penn Commonwealth victory at rival Carlisle.

