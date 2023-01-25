Sentinel Shout-Outs for Jan. 25

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.
Riley Lucido
Boiling Springs Boys Basketball
Lucido’s 3-pointer with less than two seconds remaining in Friday’s Mid-Penn Capital game against visiting Middletown propelled the Bubblers to a 41-38 victory. Lucido finished the night with 10 points, and Boiling Springs picked up its third win in four games.
Mandy Roman
Trinity Girls Basketball
Roman scored 13 points, including the 1,000th of her career, in the Shamrocks’ 58-47 nonleague loss at York Catholic Saturday.
Her week also included an 18-point performance, in the Shamrocks’ 39-37 win at Susquehanna Township Friday.
Connor Stank
Red Land Wrestling
With the Patriots trailing Mechanicsburg 32-28 heading into the final bout Thursday, Stank pinned the Wildcats’ Steve Morisani at 160 pounds to clinch a 34-32 dual meet victory and keep Red Land in control of the Mid-Penn Keystone title race.
This week's shout-outs go to Mechanicsburg's Josh Smith, East Pennsboro's Breckin Swope and Boiling Springs' Molly Kimmel.
This week's shout-outs go to Camp Hill's Scott Barrows, Cumberland Valley's Ashely Pines and Carlisle's Layton Schmick.
This week's shout-outs go to Big Spring's Jake Knouse, Mechancisburg's Priya Loran and Cumberland Valley's Nolan Buzalka.