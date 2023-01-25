 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel Shout-Outs for Jan. 25

Trinity's Mandy Roman

Mandy Roman scored 18 points, including the game-winning basket, in Trinity's 40-38 win over Bishop McDevitt Tuesday.

 Tim Gross The Sentinel

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Riley Lucido

Boiling Springs Boys Basketball

Lucido’s 3-pointer with less than two seconds remaining in Friday’s Mid-Penn Capital game against visiting Middletown propelled the Bubblers to a 41-38 victory. Lucido finished the night with 10 points, and Boiling Springs picked up its third win in four games.

Mandy Roman's basket in the final seconds capped a 40-38 win for the Shamrocks over the rival Crusaders.

Mandy Roman

Trinity Girls Basketball

Roman scored 13 points, including the 1,000th of her career, in the Shamrocks’ 58-47 nonleague loss at York Catholic Saturday.

Her week also included an 18-point performance, in the Shamrocks’ 39-37 win at Susquehanna Township Friday.

Stank pinned Northern's Harley Dolly to advance to the 2022 sectional tournament quarterfinals.

Connor Stank

Red Land Wrestling

With the Patriots trailing Mechanicsburg 32-28 heading into the final bout Thursday, Stank pinned the Wildcats’ Steve Morisani at 160 pounds to clinch a 34-32 dual meet victory and keep Red Land in control of the Mid-Penn Keystone title race.

