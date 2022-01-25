 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel Shout-Outs for Jan. 25

Basketball stock photo

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Aidin Sallie

Big Spring Boys Basketball

Stepping in for injured starter Seth Griffie, Sallie scored 18 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 53-48 non-league win over Donegal Saturday in the first start of his career.

Big Spring's Aidan Sallie

Ellie Goodwin

Camp Hill

Girls Basketball

A double-double from Goodwin – 20 points and 13 rebounds – paced the Lions to a 56-19 win over Steelton-Highspire Wednesday. It ended Camp Hill’s eight-game losing streak.

Camp Hill's Ellie Goodwin

Jayden Statum

Shippensburg Boys Basketball

Statum led the Greyhounds out of a 13-day hiatus and became the program’s all-time leading scorer after netting eight points in Shippensbug’s 82-48 win over James Buchanan Friday and 17 points in Saturday’s 63-54 win over Waynesboro.

Big Spring's Jayden Statum
