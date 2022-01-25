Sentinel Shout-Outs for Jan. 25

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.
Aidin Sallie
Big Spring Boys Basketball
Stepping in for injured starter Seth Griffie, Sallie scored 18 points to lead the Bulldogs to a 53-48 non-league win over Donegal Saturday in the first start of his career.
Ellie Goodwin
Camp Hill
Girls Basketball
A double-double from Goodwin – 20 points and 13 rebounds – paced the Lions to a 56-19 win over Steelton-Highspire Wednesday. It ended Camp Hill’s eight-game losing streak.
Jayden Statum
Shippensburg Boys Basketball
Statum led the Greyhounds out of a 13-day hiatus and became the program’s all-time leading scorer after netting eight points in Shippensbug’s 82-48 win over James Buchanan Friday and 17 points in Saturday’s 63-54 win over Waynesboro.