Sentinel Shout-Outs for Jan. 19

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.
Katie Buehler
Boiling Springs Swimming
Buehler set a pool record with a win in the 100-yard backstroke (57.71 seconds) against Susquehanna Township Jan. 11, helping the unbeaten Bubblers pick up a 120-53 win over Susquehanna Township.
Sam Burch
Mechanicsburg Boys Basketball
The senior knocked down six 3-pointers to finish with 20 points in the Wildcats’ 57-56 double-overtime win over Cedar Cliff Friday. Earlier in the week, he scored 18 points against Mifflin County.
Sam Culp
Red Land Wrestling
With Thursday’s match against visiting CD East tied at 28 and going down to the 113-pound bout, Culp pinned the Panthers’ Gabe Sieber to clinch a 34-28 victory for the Patriots.