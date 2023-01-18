 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sentinel Shout-Outs for Jan. 18

  • 0
Mechanicsburg Waynesboro 6 .JPG

Mechanicsburg's Josh Smith, left, shoots for two points over Waynesboro's Cooper Hough during the first quarter of the first round in the Sauve Brothers Holiday Tournament at Mechanicsburg High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Josh Smith

Mechanicsburg

Boys Basketball

Smith scored 26 points to help Mechanicsburg secure a 74-47 win over Mifflin County

Smith’s two key free throws with three seconds left helped the Wildcats force overtime against then-unbeaten Milton Hershey. Smith finished the game with 11 points, and Mechancisburg handed the Spartans their first loss in a 57-49 decision.

Breckin Swope

East Pennsboro

Track and Field

East Pennsboro's Breckin Swope cleared 14-6 to tie for sixth place in the PIAA pole vault

Soaring to a clearance of 14 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault at Saturday’s Franklin & Marshall High School Invitational, the Panther junior won the event and set the No. 3 height in Pennsylvania this indoor track and field season, according to MileSplit.

People are also reading…

Molly Kimmel

Boiling Springs

Girls Basketball

Kimmel scored eight straight points in the second quarter. She scored 21 points to lead the Bubblers past Camp Hill.

The Bubblers’ leading scorer has helped Boiling Springs mount a four-game winning streak. She scored four fourth-quarter points, part of a 10-point performance, to help the Bubblers turn a three-point lead over Hanover into a 39-29 nonleague win Wednesday.

Sentinel Shout-Outs for Jan. 11
Sentinel Shout-Outs for Jan. 4
Sentinel Shout-Outs for Dec. 21
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News