Sentinel Shout-Outs for Jan. 18

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Josh Smith

Mechanicsburg

Boys Basketball

Smith’s two key free throws with three seconds left helped the Wildcats force overtime against then-unbeaten Milton Hershey. Smith finished the game with 11 points, and Mechancisburg handed the Spartans their first loss in a 57-49 decision.

Breckin Swope

East Pennsboro

Track and Field

Soaring to a clearance of 14 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault at Saturday’s Franklin & Marshall High School Invitational, the Panther junior won the event and set the No. 3 height in Pennsylvania this indoor track and field season, according to MileSplit.

Molly Kimmel

Boiling Springs

Girls Basketball

The Bubblers’ leading scorer has helped Boiling Springs mount a four-game winning streak. She scored four fourth-quarter points, part of a 10-point performance, to help the Bubblers turn a three-point lead over Hanover into a 39-29 nonleague win Wednesday.

Photos: Boiling Springs girls basketball holds off Camp Hill in Capital opener