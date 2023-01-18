Sentinel Shout-Outs for Jan. 18

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.
Josh Smith
Mechanicsburg
Boys Basketball
Smith’s two key free throws with three seconds left helped the Wildcats force overtime against then-unbeaten Milton Hershey. Smith finished the game with 11 points, and Mechancisburg handed the Spartans their first loss in a 57-49 decision.
Breckin Swope
East Pennsboro
Track and Field
Soaring to a clearance of 14 feet, 6 inches in the pole vault at Saturday’s Franklin & Marshall High School Invitational, the Panther junior won the event and set the No. 3 height in Pennsylvania this indoor track and field season, according to MileSplit.
The Bubblers’ leading scorer has helped Boiling Springs mount a four-game winning streak. She scored four fourth-quarter points, part of a 10-point performance, to help the Bubblers turn a three-point lead over Hanover into a 39-29 nonleague win Wednesday.
Mechanicsburg claimed sole possession of first place in the Keystone Division with an OT win against Milton Hershey while Boiling Springs and Carlisle picked up divisional victories in Friday's action.
Mechanicsburg's Josh Smith, left, shoots for two points over Waynesboro's Cooper Hough during the first quarter of the first round in the Sauve Brothers Holiday Tournament at Mechanicsburg High School.