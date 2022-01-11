Sentinel Shout-Outs for Jan. 11

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

400 Free Relay Team

Cumberland Valley Swimming

Lauren Chang, Jen Bolden, Presley Staretz and Mia Pesavento teamed up to break the school’s 400-meter freestyle record Saturday in Bucknell’s New Years Challenge, winning the event in 3 minutes, 32.24 seconds. It broke the old record of 3:32.49 set last year. The win helped the Eagles finished third overall out of the seven teams competing.

Bryan Skurcenski

Trinity Boys Basketball

With the final seconds winding down on Friday’s Mid-Penn Capital clash at Bishop McDevitt, the senior bucketed a game-tying 3-pointer, sending the game to overtime, where the Shamrocks pulled ahead for a 65-62 win. Skurcenski finished with 11 points. He also scored seven in Trinity’s 50-38 victory over Steel-High Jan. 4.

