Sentinel Shout-Outs for Jan. 11

Sentinel Staff
Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.
Layton Schmick
Not noly did Schmick help the Thundering Herd post a 4-1 record in Saturday’s Cedar Duals in Lebanon, but the heavyweight earned his 100th career victory in Carlisle’s 45-24 win over Governor Mifflin during the proceedings. He earned the milestone victory by pinning the Mustangs’ Hunter Unger in 1:10.
They needed extra time to decide it, but Carlisle's Layton Schmick pins General McLane's Wilson Spires at 6:40 Friday in Hershey.
Tim Gross
Scott Barrows Camp Hill Boys Basketball
Barrows earned his 100th career victory as Camp Hill's head coach when the Lions defeated Susquehanna Township 46-39 Friday. Barrows' bunch overcame a 25-18 halftime deficit to pick up its first Mid-Penn Capital Division victory and its second road win of the season. Alex Long led all scorers with 17 points.
Ashley Pines
The Eagles' Cora Heilman, Ashley Pines, Mia Boardman and Riley Ebersole captured the District 3 Class 3A title in a meet-record time.
Cumberland Valley Track and Field
The CV senior won the 800-meter run in Saturday’ Kevin Dare Invitational at Penn State University. Her time of two minutes, 18.89 seconds outpaced West Chester’s Maddie Miller (2:20.78) and Pennridge’s Ashley Landis (2:20.88). Pines also helped the Eagles finish second in the 4x400-meter relay,
This week's shout-outs go to Shippensburg's wrestling team, Cedar Cliff's Olivia Jones and Northern's Cole Bartram.
This week's shout-outs go to Big Spring's Aidan Sallie, West Shore Ice Hockey's Noah Gallo and Northern's Cassidy Sadler.
This week's shout-outs go to Big Spring's Jake Knouse, Mechancisburg's Priya Loran and Cumberland Valley's Nolan Buzalka.
Photos: 61st Annual Carlisle Classic Wrestling Tournament
Carlisle’s Layton Schmick, left, grapples with Central Bucks East’s Joe Collins in their 285 pound match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity’s William Detar, top, tries to break down Newport’s Roman Polcha in the 107 pound weight class match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's William Detar, top, tries to control the arm of Newport's Roman Polcha in the 107 pound weight class match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Major Lewis, left, looks for a weakness against Susquenita's Mason McLendon in the 114 pound weight class match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Major Lewis, left, controls Susquenita's Mason McLendon in the 114 pound weight class match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
West Perry's Jackson Rush, center, tries to break free from Bermudian Springs' Austin Anderson, left, in their 121 pound match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Carter Pedrick, left, grapples with Bermudian Springs' Hayden Yacoviello-And in their 133 pound match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Carter Pedrick, bottom, tries to break free from Bermudian Springs' Hayden Yacoviello-And in their 133 pound match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
West Perry's Tyler Morrison, top, controls Gettysburg's Gabriel Pecaitis their 139 pound match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
West Perry's Nolen Zeigler, top, controls the head of Gettysburg's Dalton Redden in their 152 pound match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Jagger Grey, left, works on Gettysburg's Jaxon Townsend in their 160 pound match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity's Jagger Grey, center, works to break free from Gettysburg's Jaxon Townsend in their 160 pound match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle’s Mitchell Adams, left, sizes up Conestoga Valley’s Abdoul Akala in their 172 pound match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Mitchell Adams, top, looks for a weakness in Conestoga Valley's Abdoul Akala in their 172 pound match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Trinity’s Tucker Paynter, top, takes down North Schuylkill’s Jared Tinari their 215 pound match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Layton Schmick, right, grapples with Central Bucks East's Joe Collins in their 285 pound match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Layton Schmick, top, tries to find a weakness in Central Bucks East's Joe Collins in their 285 pound match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter
Sent weekly directly to your inbox!