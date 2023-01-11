 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel Shout-Outs for Jan. 11

Carlisle's Layton Schmick, top, tries to find a weakness in Central Bucks East's Joe Collins in their 285 pound match during the finals of the 61st Annual Carlisle Classic wrestling tournament on Saturday evening at Carlisle High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Layton Schmick

Carlisle Wrestling

Not noly did Schmick help the Thundering Herd post a 4-1 record in Saturday’s Cedar Duals in Lebanon, but the heavyweight earned his 100th career victory in Carlisle’s 45-24 win over Governor Mifflin during the proceedings. He earned the milestone victory by pinning the Mustangs’ Hunter Unger in 1:10.

They needed extra time to decide it, but Carlisle's Layton Schmick pins General McLane's Wilson Spires at 6:40 Friday in Hershey.

Scott Barrows

Camp Hill Boys Basketball

Barrows earned his 100th career victory as Camp Hill's head coach when the Lions defeated Susquehanna Township 46-39 Friday. Barrows' bunch overcame a 25-18 halftime deficit to pick up its first Mid-Penn Capital Division victory and its second road win of the season. Alex Long led all scorers with 17 points.

Ashley Pines

The Eagles' Cora Heilman, Ashley Pines, Mia Boardman and Riley Ebersole captured the District 3 Class 3A title in a meet-record time.

Cumberland Valley Track and Field

The CV senior won the 800-meter run in Saturday’ Kevin Dare Invitational at Penn State University. Her time of two minutes, 18.89 seconds outpaced West Chester’s Maddie Miller (2:20.78) and Pennridge’s Ashley Landis (2:20.88). Pines also helped the Eagles finish second in the 4x400-meter relay,

