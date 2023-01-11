Sentinel Shout-Outs for Jan. 11

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Layton Schmick

Carlisle Wrestling

Not noly did Schmick help the Thundering Herd post a 4-1 record in Saturday’s Cedar Duals in Lebanon, but the heavyweight earned his 100th career victory in Carlisle’s 45-24 win over Governor Mifflin during the proceedings. He earned the milestone victory by pinning the Mustangs’ Hunter Unger in 1:10.

Scott Barrows

Camp Hill Boys Basketball

Barrows earned his 100th career victory as Camp Hill's head coach when the Lions defeated Susquehanna Township 46-39 Friday. Barrows' bunch overcame a 25-18 halftime deficit to pick up its first Mid-Penn Capital Division victory and its second road win of the season. Alex Long led all scorers with 17 points.

Ashley Pines

Cumberland Valley Track and Field

The CV senior won the 800-meter run in Saturday’ Kevin Dare Invitational at Penn State University. Her time of two minutes, 18.89 seconds outpaced West Chester’s Maddie Miller (2:20.78) and Pennridge’s Ashley Landis (2:20.88). Pines also helped the Eagles finish second in the 4x400-meter relay,

