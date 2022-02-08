 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel Shout-Outs for Feb. 8

Carlisle Wrestling Tournament 12.jpg

Carlisle Layton Schmick, left, grapples with Gettysburg's Trevor Gallagher during their 285 pound class match in the finals of the 60th Annual Carlisle Wrestling Tournament at Carlisle High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Layton Schmick

Carlisle Wrestling

With a pair of pins Saturday at Cedar Crest’s Falcon Invitational, the junior – who finished second in the 285-pound weight class – tied the single-season record for pins in a season, joining Ian Shannon (2013-14) with 25. Earlier in the week, Schmick helped the Herd advance in district duals for the first time in program history.

Layton Schmick Shout Out

Layton Schmick

Clay McAllister

Mechanicsburg Girls Basketball

The Wildcats’ 39-28 win over Spring Grove Wednesday was McAllister’s 300th victory as Mechanicsburg’s coach. It was also the team’s seventh straight victory. The Wildcats are in line for their fourth straight district playoff appearance. They began the week sitting at No. 2 in the District 3 power rankings.

Clay McAllister Shout Out

Clay McAllister

Braelen Mowe

Boiling Springs Boys Swimming

In a Jan. 31 swim meet against visiting Gettysburg, Mowe set program and pool record with a win in the 100-yard butterfly, touching the wall at 51.15. He helped the undefeated Mid-Penn Colonial champions top the Warriors, 95-85.

Braelen Mowe Shout Out

Braelen Mowe
