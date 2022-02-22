 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel Shout-Outs for Feb. 22

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Olivia Jones

Cedar Cliff Girls Basketball

An outstanding freshman season continued into the postseason for Jones, who registered double doubles in two tournament games to help the Colts clinch their first conference crown.

Olivia Jones, Cedar Cliff

Kyra Love

Cumberland Valley track and field

A personal-record shot put throw of 34 feet, 6.5 inches helped the junior win the event at Wednesday’s State College Invitational. Love qualified for districts during the outdoor season last year.

Tyler Houser

Cedar Cliff Boys Basketball

The VMI commit scored 24 points in each of the Colts’ Mid-Penn tournament victories, leading the team in scoring and powering Cedar Cliff to its first conference title since 20111.

