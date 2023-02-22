Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Ean Wilson

Boiling Springs Wrestling

Wilson became the first Boiling Springs wrestler to capture a Class 3A sectional title. His championship performance at 145 pounds also helped clinch a sectional team title for the Bubblers, who advanced nine wrestlers to the District 3 regional tournament.

West Shore Ice Hockey

Trailing 4-0 seven minutes into a CPIHL Viola Division elimination game against Muhlenberg Wednesday, West Shore fought back for a 5-4 win to extend its season. Nicholas Wilson scored four goals in regulation to tie the game, and Noah Gallo scored the game-winning goal in overtime.

Kathryn Sansom

Cedar Cliff Girls Basketball

The senior averaged nine points over two games in the Mid-Penn tournament, giving the Colts an inside presence in their wins over Trinity and Altoona. Sansom scored four points in a 12-0 first quarter run during Thursday’s championship game that sent the Colts to their second straight conference crown.