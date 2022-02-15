Sentinel Shout-Outs for Feb. 15

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Anthony Smith

Shippensburg Basketball

Smith scored his 1,000th career point in the Greyhounds’ 81-45 win over Big Spring Thursday. Smith helped Shippensburg claim the Mid-Penn Colonial Division crown. The Greyhounds won 16 of their final 17 regular-season games.

Jennifer Bolden

Cumberland Valley Swimming

The CV senior swam to a pair of gold medals in the 100 freestyle and 200 freestyle at the Mid-Penn Championships Friday and Saturday, setting the meet record in the latter event. She also contributed to the winning and record-setting 200 medley relay, and the gold 400 free relay, helping Cumberland Valley finish second in the team standings.

Michael Duggan

Boiling Springs Wrestling

Duggan’s 5-3 decision over Chestnut Ridge’s Jack Moyer in the PIAA Class 2A third-place match was the junior’s 100th career victory. Duggan went 6-0 in the team championships with two pins and a major decision.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0