Sentinel Staff
Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.
Sydney Weyant Cedar Cliff Girls Basketball
Weyant hit the 100th 3-pointer of her career on her way to nine total points in the Colts’ 50-23 win at Milton Hershey Friday. Weyant helped the Colts improve to 21-0 and cap their second consecutive undefeated regular season.
Weyant knocked down four 3- pointers and finished with 12 points in the Colts' win over Susquehanna Township.
Cumberland Valley Cheer
The Eagles finished fifth out of 113 teams in the D1 Small Varsity Division at the UCA High School Nationals over the weekend in Orlando, Florida. CV sat in 29th place through the semifinal round Saturday before surging with an outstanding performance Sunday.
Maddy Coombs
Coombs collected her second consecutive 500-yard freestyle title at the Mid-Penn Championships Saturday. Her time of 4:57.38 was the second fastest in the state, according to results compiled by
PASwimming.com.
Photos: Day 1 of the 2023 Mid-Penn Swimming Championships
Mechanicsburg's Bella Rudy competes in heat one of the Girls 200 Yard Freestyle during the 2023 Mid-Penn Conference Championships on Friday night at Cumberland Valley High School.
Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Boiling Springs' swimmers cheer of their teammates during the 2023 Mid-Penn Conference Championships on Friday night at Cumberland Valley High School.

Jason Malmont, The Sentinel
Carlisle's Cayden Plank competes in heat one of the Boys 200 Yard Individual Medley during the 2023 Mid-Penn Conference Championships on Friday night at Cumberland Valley High School.
Photos: Day 2 of the 2023 Mid-Penn Swimming Championships
