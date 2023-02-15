Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Sydney Weyant

Cedar Cliff Girls Basketball

Weyant hit the 100th 3-pointer of her career on her way to nine total points in the Colts’ 50-23 win at Milton Hershey Friday. Weyant helped the Colts improve to 21-0 and cap their second consecutive undefeated regular season.

Cumberland Valley Cheer

The Eagles finished fifth out of 113 teams in the D1 Small Varsity Division at the UCA High School Nationals over the weekend in Orlando, Florida. CV sat in 29th place through the semifinal round Saturday before surging with an outstanding performance Sunday.

Maddy Coombs

Carlisle Girls Swimming

Coombs collected her second consecutive 500-yard freestyle title at the Mid-Penn Championships Saturday. Her time of 4:57.38 was the second fastest in the state, according to results compiled by PASwimming.com.

Photos: Day 1 of the 2023 Mid-Penn Swimming Championships

Photos: Day 2 of the 2023 Mid-Penn Swimming Championships