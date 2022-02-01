 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel Shout-Outs for Feb. 1

Big Spring Boiling Springs 9

Big Spring's Laney Noreika, center, pulls down a rebound in between Boiling Springs' Molly Kimmel, left, and Mia Hemler, right, during the first quarter in a Mid-Penn Colonial Division game Friday night at Big Spring High School.

 Jason Malmont , The Sentinel

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Lukas Rhodes

Mechanicsburg Boys Basketball

Lukas Rhodes Shout-Out

Lukas Rhodes

Rhodes became the fifth player in program history to score his 1,000th point when he reached the milestone in Friday’s 51-27 loss to Palmyra.

Liam Hellyer

West Shore Ice Hockey

In Wednesday’s CPIHL all-star game, Hellyer scored a goal – with assists belonging to Cumberland Valley’s Teagan Jede and Jonah Burd – to put the National Team up 4-1 in an eventual 4-3 victory.

Mia Hemler

Boiling Springs Girls Basketball

Mia Hemler Shout-Out

Mia Hemler

The freshman’s 15 points against Waynesboro Friday helped the Bubblers earn a 44-29 win over Waynesboro, the team’s third win in its last five contests.

