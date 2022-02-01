Sentinel Shout-Outs for Feb. 1

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.
Lukas Rhodes
Mechanicsburg Boys Basketball
Rhodes became the fifth player in program history to score his 1,000th point when he reached the milestone in Friday’s 51-27 loss to Palmyra.
Liam Hellyer
West Shore Ice Hockey
In Wednesday’s CPIHL all-star game, Hellyer scored a goal – with assists belonging to Cumberland Valley’s Teagan Jede and Jonah Burd – to put the National Team up 4-1 in an eventual 4-3 victory.
Mia Hemler
Boiling Springs Girls Basketball
The freshman’s 15 points against Waynesboro Friday helped the Bubblers earn a 44-29 win over Waynesboro, the team’s third win in its last five contests.