Sentinel Shout-Outs for Feb. 1

Corrine Armes Shout-Out

Red Land's Corrine Armes.

 Sentinel File

Armes won the Mid-Penn's Class 3A diving championship in 2022.

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Corrine Armes

Red Land Diving

The junior broke her own six-dive school record in a meet Jan. 24 against Cedar Cliff with a score of 227.90. The Colts won the meet, 128-50.

Mason hit a 3-pointer during the Colts' Dec. 16 game against Mechanicsburg.

Jaylen Mason

Cedar Cliff Boys Basketball

Mason sank a pair of free throws in the final seconds of overtime to push the Colts to a 60-59 win over visiting Palmyra Friday. It was Cedar Cliff’s fourth consecutive victory.

Molly Starner

Boiling Springs Girls Basketball

With 16 points to lead the Bubblers, Starner gave Boiling Springs a boost in its 51-47 win over visiting Bishop McDevitt, which entered the game with a share of the Mid-Penn Capital Division lead.

