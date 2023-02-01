Sentinel Shout-Outs for Feb. 1

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Corrine Armes

Red Land Diving

The junior broke her own six-dive school record in a meet Jan. 24 against Cedar Cliff with a score of 227.90. The Colts won the meet, 128-50.

Jaylen Mason

Cedar Cliff Boys Basketball

Mason sank a pair of free throws in the final seconds of overtime to push the Colts to a 60-59 win over visiting Palmyra Friday. It was Cedar Cliff’s fourth consecutive victory.

Molly Starner

Boiling Springs Girls Basketball

With 16 points to lead the Bubblers, Starner gave Boiling Springs a boost in its 51-47 win over visiting Bishop McDevitt, which entered the game with a share of the Mid-Penn Capital Division lead.

Photos: Boiling Springs girls basketball holds off Camp Hill in Capital opener