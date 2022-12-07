Sentinel Shout-Outs for Dec. 7

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.
Braelen Mowe
Boiling Springs Swimming
In a strong season-opening performance at Saturday’s Dover Invite, Mowe broke his own meet and pool records to win the 200 individual medley (1:59.02) and the 100 butterfly (51.73). Boiling Springs finished second in the team standings.
Katelyn Coldren
Carlisle Wrestling
Coldren conquered the 148-pound competition at the Cumberland Valley girls Kickoff Classic Sunday, winning all four of her matches by pin to claim the title in the season-opening tournament. She led Carlisle to an eighth-place finish in the team rankings.
The sophomore guard helped the Panthers snap their string of 23 consecutive losses, scoring 18 points to lead East Pennsboro in a 45-40 win over host Boiling Springs in the Paul Corby Tip-Off Tournament Saturday. Everett scored 21 in the Panthers’ season-opening loss to New Oxford.
