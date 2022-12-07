Sentinel Shout-Outs for Dec. 7

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Braelen Mowe

Boiling Springs Swimming

In a strong season-opening performance at Saturday’s Dover Invite, Mowe broke his own meet and pool records to win the 200 individual medley (1:59.02) and the 100 butterfly (51.73). Boiling Springs finished second in the team standings.

Katelyn Coldren

Carlisle Wrestling

Coldren conquered the 148-pound competition at the Cumberland Valley girls Kickoff Classic Sunday, winning all four of her matches by pin to claim the title in the season-opening tournament. She led Carlisle to an eighth-place finish in the team rankings.

Dayrell Everett

East Pennsboro Boys Basketball

The sophomore guard helped the Panthers snap their string of 23 consecutive losses, scoring 18 points to lead East Pennsboro in a 45-40 win over host Boiling Springs in the Paul Corby Tip-Off Tournament Saturday. Everett scored 21 in the Panthers’ season-opening loss to New Oxford.