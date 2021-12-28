 Skip to main content
Sentinel Shout-Outs for Dec. 28

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top individual performances.

Trey Martin

Boiling Springs Boys Basketball

Trey Martin Shout-Out

Trey Martin

Martin became the 10th member of the Bubblers’ 1,000-point club and the first to join since 2002. The senior did so in a 30-point performance Wednesday at Greencastle-Antrim, pacing Boiling Springs to a 64-58 victory.

Major Lewis

Trinity Wrestling

Major Lewis Shout-Out

Major Lewis

With Tuesday’s Mid-Penn Keystone match at Harrisburg tied at 30 points apiece, Lewis pinned the Cougars’ Carlos Garcia in the 113-pound bout to give the Shamrocks a 36-30 lead and improved his individual record to 9-0. Trinity held on for a 37-36 victory, winning the dual on criteria.

Tyler Houser

Cedar Cliff Boys Basketball

Tyler Houser Shout-Out

Tyler Houser

The Colts’ senior netted 28 points in a Dec. 20 Mid-Penn Keystone showdown with Hershey and punctuated the performance with a game-winning buzzer beater. Houser also added 11 points in Wednesday’s 48-18 win over Red Land.

