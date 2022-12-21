 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
This holiday season the Sentinel is partnering with Tuckey Mechanical Services, Cumberland County’s FACTORY-AUTHORIZED Bryant Dealer who are sponsoring 900 free 3-month digital subscriptions for new subscribers.
Get Now
Terms and Conditions apply.
alert top story

Sentinel Shout-Outs for Dec. 21

  • 0
Ship Wrestling Shout-Out.jpg

Shippensburg Wrestling Team

 Courtesy of Shippensburg Athletics

Shippensburg's Dominic Frontino pins Central Bucks East's Mason Stein in 40 seconds Friday to advance to the PIAA Class 3A medal round at 152.

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Shippensburg Wrestling

The Greyhounds opened their weather-delayed dual-meet schedule with a 53-16 Mid-Penn Colonial win over James Buchanan Monday.

Two days earlier, the wrestlers and coaches volunteered to lay wreaths on veterans’ graves to help Wreaths Across America.

People are also reading…

Olivia Jones

Cedar Cliff Girls Basketball

Jones scored 12 points in the Keystone Classic at Girard College for the undefeated Colts in a 42-38 victory over Cardinal O’Hara. Jones scored eight points in the fourth quarter, making four of her six free throws to help Cedar Cliff take down the Lions, who won the last two PIAA Class 5A titles.

Cole Bartram

AAA State Westling 6.jpg

Northern's Cole Bartram, top, tries to pull his foot away from Armstrong's Connor Jacobs during their 172 pound match on Saturday afternoon during the AAA finals at the Giant Center, Hersheypark.

Northern Wrestling

With a 14-1 individual record, Bartram earned the 189-pound title at Central Mountain’s King of the Mountain tournament Friday and Saturday. The junior earned decisions over a pair of returning Class 3A state medalists in the semifinals and finals.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: Cumberland Valley's JD Hunter muscles his way to two points

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News