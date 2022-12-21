Sentinel Shout-Outs for Dec. 21

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Shippensburg Wrestling

The Greyhounds opened their weather-delayed dual-meet schedule with a 53-16 Mid-Penn Colonial win over James Buchanan Monday.

Two days earlier, the wrestlers and coaches volunteered to lay wreaths on veterans’ graves to help Wreaths Across America.

Your Cedar Cliff Lady Colts with a huge win 42-38 over Cardinal O’Hara in the Keystone Classic at Girard College. pic.twitter.com/ZPNHmLxiCM — CC Lady Colts BBall (@CCLadyColts) December 17, 2022

Olivia Jones

Cedar Cliff Girls Basketball

Jones scored 12 points in the Keystone Classic at Girard College for the undefeated Colts in a 42-38 victory over Cardinal O’Hara. Jones scored eight points in the fourth quarter, making four of her six free throws to help Cedar Cliff take down the Lions, who won the last two PIAA Class 5A titles.

Cole Bartram

Northern Wrestling

With a 14-1 individual record, Bartram earned the 189-pound title at Central Mountain’s King of the Mountain tournament Friday and Saturday. The junior earned decisions over a pair of returning Class 3A state medalists in the semifinals and finals.

