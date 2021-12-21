Sentinel Shout-Outs for Dec. 21

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top individual performances.

Jaxon Shanahan

Keystone Kraken Ice Hockey

Shanahan scored a pair of goals, including the game-winning tally in overtime, for the Kraken in Friday’s 4-3 win over Muhlenberg in Reading. Shanahan finished the week atop the CPIHL’s Viola Division scoring list with 20 points (13 goals, 20 assists).

Riley Ebersole

Cumberland Valley Indoor Track

Three Cumberland Valley school indoor track and field records fell Wednesday in the State College Invitational at Penn State University, and Ebersole played a part in two of them. The junior won the 400-meter run in 58.66 seconds and anchored the Eagles’ winning 4x400-meter relay in 4:04.04.

Matthew Ward

Big Spring Boys Basketball

The senior made his 188th career 3-pointer, the most by a Bulldog in program history, in Tuesday’s 65-50 home loss to Shippensburg. It broke Cale Nelson’s record of 187 set in 2004.

