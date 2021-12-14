Sentinel Shout-Outs for Dec. 14

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top individual performances.

Cumberland Valley Cheerleading

The Eagles won their 12th consecutive District 3 competitive spirit title Saturday at Central Dauphin High School. The Eagles earned 89.9 points on their way to the large division crown over second-place Exeter (81.05).

Cumberland Valley Cheer 2021 Districts Cumberland Valley Cheer won the large division title at the District 3 competitive spirit championships Saturday.

Aiden Hellyer

West Shore Ice Hockey

Hellyer registered a hat trick, including the game-winning goal in overtime, to go along with an assist in West Shore’s 7-6 win over Cumberland Valley in the Viola Division Wednesday. Hellyer had tied the game at six with a power play goal in the final minute of regulation.

Ally Richwine

Carlisle Indoor Track and Field

The senior opened her indoor campaign at Saturday’s Alvernia Holiday Classic, winning the high jump by clearing 5 feet, 4 inches, the highest bar in Pennsylvania in the early season, according to Milesplit. Richwine also finished third in the triple jump (33-7.25) and fourth in long jump (16-4).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0