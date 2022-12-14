 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert top story

Sentinel Shout-Outs for Dec. 14

  • 0
Northern East Pennsboro 1.JPG

Northern's Cassidy Sadler, back, moves the ball down the court during the first quarter of a tip-off tournament on Friday night against East Pennsboro at Northern High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Aidan Sallie

Big Spring Boys Basketball

Sallie started his sophomore season with a pair of big efforts to help the Bulldogs claim the title in their home JT Kuhn Memorial Tip-Off Tournament. Sallie struck for 23 points in Big Spring’ 63-36 win over Susquenita Friday and set a career high with 36 points in Saturday’s 63-39 win over Newport.

Kuhn set a career high with 36 points against Newport in the championship game of the JT Kuhn Memorial Tournament's championship game.

Noah Gallo

West Shore Ice Hockey

With West Shore trailing Warwick 5-3 in the third period of Friday’s CPIHL Viola Division game in Lancaster, Gallo scored two goals, including the game-tying tally with 1:48 remaining in regulation, and assisted on Nicholas Wilson’s game-winner 35 seconds into overtime.

People are also reading…

Cassidy Sadler

Northern Girls Basketball

Sadler averaged 15.3 points per game in the Polar Bears’ nonleague wins over Bermudian Springs, New Oxford and Boiling Springs. The junior guard has helped Northern jump to a 5-0 start heading into Tuesday’s Colonial Division opener at Greencastle-Antrim.

Sentinel Shout-Outs for Dec. 7
Sentinel Shout-Outs for Nov. 10
Sentinel Shout-Outs for Nov. 2
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Abby Tilton extends lead for Boiling Springs girls basketball

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News