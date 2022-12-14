Sentinel Shout-Outs for Dec. 14

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Aidan Sallie

Big Spring Boys Basketball

Sallie started his sophomore season with a pair of big efforts to help the Bulldogs claim the title in their home JT Kuhn Memorial Tip-Off Tournament. Sallie struck for 23 points in Big Spring’ 63-36 win over Susquenita Friday and set a career high with 36 points in Saturday’s 63-39 win over Newport.

Noah Gallo

West Shore Ice Hockey

With West Shore trailing Warwick 5-3 in the third period of Friday’s CPIHL Viola Division game in Lancaster, Gallo scored two goals, including the game-tying tally with 1:48 remaining in regulation, and assisted on Nicholas Wilson’s game-winner 35 seconds into overtime.

Cassidy Sadler

Northern Girls Basketball

Sadler averaged 15.3 points per game in the Polar Bears’ nonleague wins over Bermudian Springs, New Oxford and Boiling Springs. The junior guard has helped Northern jump to a 5-0 start heading into Tuesday’s Colonial Division opener at Greencastle-Antrim.