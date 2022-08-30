 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sentinel Shout-Outs for Aug. 30

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Drew Barnstetter

Camp Hill Football

Branstetter set the tone for the Lions’ season Friday, completing 15 of 22 pass attempts for 291 yards and three touchdowns to three different receivers in Camp Hill’s 43-7 win at Newport.

Drew Branstetter Shout-Out

Camp Hill's Drew Branstetter

Matt Furlong

Boiling Springs Soccer

The Bubblers charged to a 4-1 season-opening win over visiting West York Saturday, and Furlong provided the finish, netting a hat trick with one goal in the run of play, one on a direct kick and one on a penalty kick.

Matt Furlong Shout Out

Boiling Springs' Matt Furlong

Zach Rengen

Mechanicsburg Golf

Shooting 73 Friday afternoon at Valley Green Golf Course, Rengen was the low medalist in the Mid-Penn Keystone competition and helped the Wildcats improve to 18-0.

Zach Rengen Shout Out

Mechancisburg's Zach Rengen
