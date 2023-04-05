Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

RYLAND YINGER

Northern Baseball

Yinger delivered a walk-off triple with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning, scoring Matthew Kendall to give the Polar Bears a 5-4 comeback victory over Waynesboro.

Sophomore @RylandYinger25 with a walk off 3B with 2 outs in the 7th to give the Bears the 5-4 come from behind victory. Big Mid-Penn Colonial win at home. @threejacker @SportsByBLinder @Pa_Preps @eby_sports @Clink_Sports pic.twitter.com/c2B2SIrQUx — Northern Polar Bears HS Baseball (PA) (@pbears_baseball) April 4, 2023

RAJ CHIMA AND OWEN HAMMEL

Trinity Boys Lacrosse

The two Shamrocks both hit the 100-goal milestone in Trinity’s 23-1 win at Gettysburg Thursday. Chima finished the night with six goals, and Hammel had a hat trick.

SIENNA CHIRIELEISON

Trinity Girls Lacrosse

Among Chirieleison’s eight goals in a 20-6 win over Gettysburg Thursday at COBO Field was the sophomore’s 200th career point. She reached the 100-point milestone in April 2022.

