Sentinel Shout-Outs for April 4

PIAA 5A Baseball Championship Game - Red Land vs. Bethel Park

Red Land's head coach Nate Ebbert visits the mound to talk with pitcher Kaden Peifer (16) during the 2021 PIAA 5A baseball championship game against Bethel Park played at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park in University Park. 

 Matthew O'Haren, For The Sentinel

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Nate Ebbert

Red Land baseball

The Patriots’ skipper earned his 200th victory when the Patriots shut out Dover 16-0 Friday. Red Land, a state finalist last year, finished the first week of the season with a 3-0 record, outscoring opponents 30-5 across the three games.

Nate Ebbert Shout-Out

Red Land's Nate Ebbert

Brock Shughart

Carlisle track and field

Seeded fourth in Saturday’s Bruce Dallas javelin throw, the senior hit a personal-best mark of 163-7 to win the event ahead of Central Dauphin’s Ahren Stauffer (161-5) and Cedar Cliff’s Ethan Dorrell (159-10). Shughart also won the javelin to help the Thundering Herd win their opening dual meet against Central Dauphin East Tuesday.

Brock Shughart Shout-Out

Carlisle's Brock Shughart

Anna Keitel

Cumberland Valley lacrosse

The senior scored five goals in the Eagles’ 15-14 win over Governor Mifflin Saturday. Cumberland Valley trailed by eight late in the first half. Keitel netted a goal that brought the Eagles to within six by halftime. She eventually scored the go-ahead goal with 5:42 remaining.

Anna Keitel Shout-Out

Cumberland Valley's Anna Keitel
