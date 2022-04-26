 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Sentinel Shout-Outs for April 26

  • 0
Carlisle Lower Dauphin 8

Carlsle’s Katelyn Coldren makes a safe slide into home plate as Lower Dauphin’s catcher Cora Wetzel waits for the ball to reach her during the third in a 2021 Mid-Penn Keystone game at Carlisle High School.

 Jason Malmont, The Sentinel

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Katelyn Coldren Shout-Out

Carlisle's Katelyn Coldren

Katelyn Coldren

Carlisle Softball

The senior went 5 for 8 in a pair of walk-off wins for the Thundering Herd last week with the game-winning single in Wednesday’s 8-7 victory over CD East and a run scored in Friday’s 2-1 win over Cedar Cliff. She also hit a double in Carlisle’s 16-5 loss to Mechanicsburg Thursday. Coldren improved her season batting average to .333.

Mia Boardman Shout-Out

Cumberland Valley's Mia Boardman

Mia Boardman

Cumberland Valley Girls Track and Field

Continuing a stellar senior season with the Eagles, Boardman helped the CV girls finish second as a team at Saturday’s Jack Roddick Invitational at Shippensburg University. She anchored the winning 4x100-meter relay in a school-record time (48.83 seconds) before finishing second in the 400-meter dash (56.15) to teammate Riley Ebersole and setting the school’s outdoor 200-meter dash record (25.18) in a third-place finish.

People are also reading…

Zayda Crumpton Shout-Out

Cumberland Valley's Zayda Crumpton

Zayda Crumpton

Red Land Girls Lacrosse

Crumpton made Red Land’s Senior Night a memorable one Thursday, netting her 200th goal in the team’s 21-10 win over Trinity. Her four goals and two assists complemented seven goals with four assists in Tuesday’s 26-4 wn over Chambersburg and three goals with two assists in Friday’s 21-5 win over Warwick.

Sentinel Shout Outs for April 19
Sentinel Shout-Outs for April 12
Sentinel Shout-Outs for April 4
0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News