Sentinel Shout-Outs for April 26

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Katelyn Coldren

Carlisle Softball

The senior went 5 for 8 in a pair of walk-off wins for the Thundering Herd last week with the game-winning single in Wednesday’s 8-7 victory over CD East and a run scored in Friday’s 2-1 win over Cedar Cliff. She also hit a double in Carlisle’s 16-5 loss to Mechanicsburg Thursday. Coldren improved her season batting average to .333.

Mia Boardman

Cumberland Valley Girls Track and Field

Continuing a stellar senior season with the Eagles, Boardman helped the CV girls finish second as a team at Saturday’s Jack Roddick Invitational at Shippensburg University. She anchored the winning 4x100-meter relay in a school-record time (48.83 seconds) before finishing second in the 400-meter dash (56.15) to teammate Riley Ebersole and setting the school’s outdoor 200-meter dash record (25.18) in a third-place finish.

Zayda Crumpton

Red Land Girls Lacrosse

Crumpton made Red Land’s Senior Night a memorable one Thursday, netting her 200th goal in the team’s 21-10 win over Trinity. Her four goals and two assists complemented seven goals with four assists in Tuesday’s 26-4 wn over Chambersburg and three goals with two assists in Friday’s 21-5 win over Warwick.

