Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

MATT MCNAIR

Boiling Springs Baseball

McNair’s single to right field in the bottom of the ninth inning Wednesday led to a game-winning run by Joey George and gave the Bubblers a 3-2 walk-off win over Waynesboro in a Mid-Penn Colonial game at Boiling Springs. McNair went 3-for-5 with a run scored.

@MatthewMcNair_ Steps up in the bottom of the ninth and hits a walk off double. Big win for the Bubblers #uncommitted @PBRPennsylvania @PG_Scouting pic.twitter.com/1tpfrHnESP — Maddex LaBuda (@MaddexLaBuda) April 20, 2023

EMILY LEATHERMAN

Carlisle Track and Field

A time of 7 minutes, 25.12 seconds in Saturday’s 2,000-meter steeplechase at Shippensburg University’s Jack Roodick Invitational earned the junior a silver medal and broke the Carlisle girls steeplechase record. Leatherman topped the record of 7:48.62 set in 2017 by Julia Ledgett.

HAILEY IRWIN

Northern Softball

With two home runs and six RBIs in an April 17 game at Shippensburg, Irwin led the Polar Bears to a 10-6 win over Shippensburg. Irwin tacked on four more RBIs with a home run and a triple across wins over James Buchanan Wednesday, Red Land Friday and Palmyra Monday.

Sentinel Shout-Outs for April 5 This week's shout-outs go to Northern's Ryland Yinger and Trinity's Raj Chima, Owen Hammel and Sienna Chirieleison.

Sentinel Shout-Outs for April 12 This week's shout-outs go to Northern's Tayler Yoder, Carlisle's Isaac Beals and Mechanicsburg's Jocelyn Saultz.