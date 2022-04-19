Sentinel Shout Outs for April 19

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Reese Young

Mechanicsburg Baseball

Perfect through 6 2/3 innings of an 8-0 win at Bishop McDevitt April 11, Young surrendered one hit and finished the complete-game shutout to clinch the Wildcat’s 1,000th victory as a program. Young struck out 11 batters and did not allow a walk.

Cierra Bender

Shippensburg Softball

Bender posted a 3-0 record in three starts with two shutouts, three earned runs total and 44 strikeouts to six walks. Bender blanked James Buchanan (6-0) April 11 and Waynesboro (3-0) Thursday. In the Greyhounds 4-3 win over Greencastle-Antrim Thursday, Bender hit a home run.

Dakota Arana

Shippensburg Track and Field

For the second straight week, the defending Class 3A state high jump champion broke his own school record, clearing 6 feet, 10 inches in an April 12 dual meet at Waynesboro. Arana also contributed to the Greyhounds’ winning 4x100-meter and 4x400-meter relays in a 96-54 dual meet victory.

