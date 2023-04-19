Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

CUMBERLAND VALLEY 4X800

Boys Track and Field

Andrew Hampton, Khush Patel, Jordan Tiday and Joe Butler picked up a win at Saturday’s weather-shortened Coatesville Invitational at a season-best time of 7:57.47. The Eagles were the only team to break the eight-minute mark in the race.

CIERRA BENDER

Shippensburg Softball

The senior reached the 100-hit milestone in Monday’s 10-6 loss to Northern with a single in the seventh inning. She also went 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBIs and pitched a shutout in Thursday’s 7-0 win over Waynesboro.

HARRIS AHMED

East Pennsboro Boys Tennis

In a back-and-forth Mid-Penn Colonial match Thursday, Ahmed earned the clinching team point for a 3-2 win over Camp Hill. Ahmed won the No. 2 singles match in three sets. After dropping the first set, he won a second-set tiebreak and went on for a 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 victory.

