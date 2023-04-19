Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.
CUMBERLAND VALLEY 4X800
Boys Track and Field
Andrew Hampton, Khush Patel, Jordan Tiday and Joe Butler picked up a win at Saturday’s weather-shortened Coatesville Invitational at a season-best time of 7:57.47. The Eagles were the only team to break the eight-minute mark in the race.
CIERRA BENDER
Shippensburg Softball
The senior reached the 100-hit milestone in Monday’s 10-6 loss to Northern with a single in the seventh inning. She also went 2 for 3 with 2 runs scored and 2 RBIs and pitched a shutout in Thursday’s 7-0 win over Waynesboro.
People are also reading…
HARRIS AHMED
East Pennsboro Boys Tennis
In a back-and-forth Mid-Penn Colonial match Thursday, Ahmed earned the clinching team point for a 3-2 win over Camp Hill. Ahmed won the No. 2 singles match in three sets. After dropping the first set, he won a second-set tiebreak and went on for a 3-6, 7-6, 6-2 victory.
This week's shout-outs go to Cedar Cliff's Ella Frey, Cumberland Valley's Sydney May and Mechanicsburg's Shawn Karpaitis.
This week's shout-outs go to Northern's Ryland Yinger and Trinity's Raj Chima, Owen Hammel and Sienna Chirieleison.
This week's shout-outs go to Northern's Tayler Yoder, Carlisle's Isaac Beals and Mechanicsburg's Jocelyn Saultz.