Sentinel Shout-Outs for April 12

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

Kendra Grove

Mechanicsburg softball

The Wildcats’ senior third baseman continued her torrid start in two Mechanicsburg wins last week. She went 4-for-4 with two doubles, a home run and three RBIs in a 15-6 win over Hershey April 4 and 2-for-2 with a triple, a home run and 3 RBI in a 12-0 victory over Reading April 5.

Morgan Coleman

Trinity girls lacrosse

Coleman netted her 100th career goal while scoring a hat trick in Saturday’s 20-5 defeat against York Catholic. The sophomore also recorded a hat trick in the Shamrocks’ 17-16 victory over Carlisle April 4 while distributing six assists to lead the team.

Alexandra Kelley

Carlisle girls lacrosse

Another new member of the 100-goal club, Kelley punched in her milestone score to complement a pair of assists in Saturday’s 14-3 win over Cedar Crest. The senior also scored six goals in the Thundering Herd’s April 4 loss to Trinity.

