Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

TAYLER YODER

Northern Softball

Yoder powered the Polar Bears to an 8-6 Mid-Penn Colonial victory over visiting Big Spring Wednesday, going 4 for 4 at the plate while hitting two home runs and driving in four runs.

ISAAC BEALS

Carlisle Boys Lacrosse

The junior’s golden goal gave the Thundering Herd a 10-9 overtime victory over visiting State College April 4 in a key early Mid-Penn Commonwealth showdown. Beals scored five goals in the win.

JOCELYN SAULTZ

Mechanicsburg Girls Track

Winning the 3,200-meter run at Saturday’s Pan-Ram Invitational in 11 minutes, 44.34 seconds helped the Wildcat girls win their second consecutive team title at the Central Dauphin meet.

