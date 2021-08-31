 Skip to main content
Sentinel shout-outs (Aug. 31)
High School Sports

Sentinel shout-outs (Aug. 31)

Sy Burgos, East Pennsboro

Senior Sy Burgos, who averaged more than 100 rushing yards per game in 2020, is a key cog in the East Pennsboro offense.

The Panthers prepare for the football season with special teams, tackling and line drills.

Each week during the high school sports season, The Sentinel's sports staff recognizes some of the area's top performances.

The senior back opened his 2021 season in a big way Friday, rushing for 366 yards and four touchdowns in the Panthers’ 42-21 win at York Suburban. The yardage eclipsed Onasis Neely’s school record of 320 yards set in 2017.

With a grueling three-set match victory at No. 3 singles, the junior helped the Polar Bears open their season with a 3-2 win at Mechanicsburg. Murray defeated the Wildcats’ Helena Henderson, 7-6 (7-4), 4-6, 7-6 (7-4).

Davidson shot 68 in a Mid-Penn Keystone match Thursday at Hershey Country Club, the low individual score of the day to help the Eagles finish third in the team standings.

