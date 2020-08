Youth Baseball Results: Cal Ripken District 10 tournament results and schedules for Aug. 15-16

Manchester Twp. vs Red Land, at Field 3, 9 a.m.

Consolation Final

Upper Allen Blue vs. Upper Allen Red, at Field 1, 10 a.m.

Grand Final

Cedar Cliff vs. TBD, at Field 1, 12:30

9U at Cedar Cliff

Pool Play: Saturday Aug. 22

Upper Allen Blue vs. Lower Dauphin, at Mustang, 9 a.m.

Cedar Cliff vs. Red Land, at Wert, 9 a.m.

Lower Dauphin vs. Manchester Twp., at Wert, 11:30 a.m.

Red Land vs. Upper Allen Red, at Mustang, 11:30 a.m.

Manchester Twp. vs. Upper Allen Blue, at Mustang, 2

Upper Allen Red vs. Cedar Cliff, at Wert, 2

Quarterfinals: Sunday, Aug. 23

TBD, at Wert, 10 a.m.

TBD, at Mustang, 10 a.m.

Semifinals: Sunday, Aug. 23