Updated Cumberland County sports schedule, results and postponements for Dec. 15

BASKETBALL
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Mid-Penn Commonwealth
Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.
Nonleague
Big Spring at Annville-Cleona, ppd. -> Monday, 7:30 p.m.
SWIMMING
SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS
Nonleague
Mechanicsburg at Boiling Springs, ppd. -> TBD
WRESTLING
SCHOLASTIC
Cumberland Valley girls at Gettysburg, 6:30 p.m.
Mid-Penn Keystone
Northern at Hershey, 7 p.m.
Mid-Penn Colonial
Boiling Springs at West Perry, ppd. -> TBD
James Buchanan at Shippensburg, ppd. -> TBD
Mid-Penn Capital
Camp Hill at Trinity, ppd. -> Jan. 21, 2 p.m.
East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, ppd. -> TBD