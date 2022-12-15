 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
alert

Updated Cumberland County sports schedule, results and postponements for Dec. 15

  • Updated
  • 0
Wrestling Stock
Sentinel Staff

The Thundering Herd defeated Gettysburg 61-44 in a boys basketball season opener Tuesday.

BASKETBALL

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Mid-Penn Commonwealth

Cumberland Valley at Carlisle, 7:30 p.m.

Nonleague

Big Spring at Annville-Cleona, ppd. -> Monday, 7:30 p.m.

SWIMMING

SCHOLASTIC BOYS AND GIRLS

Nonleague

Mechanicsburg at Boiling Springs, ppd. -> TBD

WRESTLING

SCHOLASTIC

Cumberland Valley girls at Gettysburg, 6:30 p.m.

Mid-Penn Keystone

People are also reading…

Northern at Hershey, 7 p.m.

Mid-Penn Colonial

Boiling Springs at West Perry, ppd. -> TBD

James Buchanan at Shippensburg, ppd. -> TBD

Mid-Penn Capital

Camp Hill at Trinity, ppd. -> Jan. 21, 2 p.m.

East Pennsboro at Susquehanna Township, ppd. -> TBD

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Lionel Messi confirms Qatar final will be his last World Cup game ever

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News