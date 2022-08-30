 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Local sports schedule and results for Aug. 30

FIELD HOCKEY

SCHOLASTIC

Nonleague

Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.

Carlisle at South Western, 4:15 p.m.

Central York at Mechanicsburg, ppd. —> 10/12 (5:30 p.m.)

Bermudian Springs at Northern, 5:30 p.m.

GOLF

SCHOLASTIC

Mid-Penn Colonial

At Great Cove Golf Club, ppd –> Thursday, 9/1

SOCCER

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Nonleague

Cedar Crest at Cedar Cliff, ppd. —> 9/6 (3:45 p.m.)

Trinity at Big Spring, 4 p.m.

Northeastern at Mechanicsburg (Memorial Park Stadium), 6:30 p.m.

Carlisle at Red Lion, 7 p.m.

CD East at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

CCAC

West Shore Christian at Coventry Christian, 3:45 p.m.

Nonleague

Cumberland Valley at McDonough (MD), 4:30 p.m.

Cedar Cliff at Cedar Crest, ppd. —> 9/6 (7:30 p.m.)

Gettysburg at Carlisle, 6 p.m.

East Pennsboro at CD East, 6 p.m.

Littlestown at Big Spring, ppd. —> TBD

Mechanicsburg at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Mid-Penn Colonial

Camp Hill at Middletown, 4 p.m.

East Pennsboro at James Buchanan, 4 p.m.

Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, ppd. —> Friday, 9/2 (4 p.m.)

Nonleague

Biglerville at Northern, 4 p.m.

VOLLEYBALL

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Nonleague

Mechanicsburg at Chambersburg, 6:30 p.m.

