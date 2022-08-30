Local sports schedule and results for Aug. 30

FIELD HOCKEY
SCHOLASTIC
Nonleague
Red Land at Cedar Cliff, 4 p.m.
Carlisle at South Western, 4:15 p.m.
Central York at Mechanicsburg, ppd. —> 10/12 (5:30 p.m.)
Bermudian Springs at Northern, 5:30 p.m.
GOLF
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Colonial
At Great Cove Golf Club, ppd –> Thursday, 9/1
SOCCER
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Nonleague
Cedar Crest at Cedar Cliff, ppd. —> 9/6 (3:45 p.m.)
Trinity at Big Spring, 4 p.m.
Northeastern at Mechanicsburg (Memorial Park Stadium), 6:30 p.m.
Carlisle at Red Lion, 7 p.m.
CD East at East Pennsboro, 7:30 p.m.
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
CCAC
West Shore Christian at Coventry Christian, 3:45 p.m.
Nonleague
Cumberland Valley at McDonough (MD), 4:30 p.m.
Cedar Cliff at Cedar Crest, ppd. —> 9/6 (7:30 p.m.)
Gettysburg at Carlisle, 6 p.m.
East Pennsboro at CD East, 6 p.m.
Littlestown at Big Spring, ppd. —> TBD
Mechanicsburg at Northeastern, 7:30 p.m.
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Mid-Penn Colonial
Camp Hill at Middletown, 4 p.m.
East Pennsboro at James Buchanan, 4 p.m.
Bishop McDevitt at Trinity, ppd. —> Friday, 9/2 (4 p.m.)
Nonleague
Biglerville at Northern, 4 p.m.
VOLLEYBALL
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Nonleague
Mechanicsburg at Chambersburg, 6:30 p.m.