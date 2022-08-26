Local sports schedule and results for Aug. 26

FOOTBALL
SCHOLASTIC
Nonelague
Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 7 p.m.
Newport at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.
Mechanicsburg at Carlisle, 7 p.m.
Boiling Springs at Littlestown, 7 p.m.
Shippensburg at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.
Manheim Township at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.
East Pennsboro at York Suburban, 7 p.m.
Red Land at Northern, 7 p.m.
Trinity at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.
GOLF
SCHOLASTIC
Mid-Penn Keystone
At Valley Green Golf Course, noon
SOCCER
SCHOLASTIC BOYS
Nonleague
Red Land at CD East, 3:45 p.m.
TENNIS
SCHOLASTIC GIRLS
Nonleague
Central York at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.