 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local sports schedule and results for Aug. 26

  • 0
Football 1.JPG

FOOTBALL

SCHOLASTIC

Nonelague

Greencastle-Antrim at Big Spring, 7 p.m.

Newport at Camp Hill, 7 p.m.

Mechanicsburg at Carlisle, 7 p.m.

Boiling Springs at Littlestown, 7 p.m.

Shippensburg at Cedar Cliff, 7 p.m.

Manheim Township at Cumberland Valley, 7 p.m.

East Pennsboro at York Suburban, 7 p.m.

Red Land at Northern, 7 p.m.

Trinity at Delone Catholic, 7 p.m.

GOLF

SCHOLASTIC

People are also reading…

Mid-Penn Keystone

At Valley Green Golf Course, noon

SOCCER

SCHOLASTIC BOYS

Nonleague

Red Land at CD East, 3:45 p.m.

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Nonleague

Central York at Cumberland Valley, 4 p.m.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Georgia policy has reduced heat-related deaths for student athletes

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News