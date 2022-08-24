 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Local sports schedule and results for Aug. 24

  • 0
Tennis stock
Sentinel File

TENNIS

SCHOLASTIC GIRLS

Nonleague

Red Land at Bishop McDevitt, 4 p.m.

Trinity at Lancaster Catholic, 4 p.m.

 

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Len Dawson, Hall of Fame quarterback who led Chiefs to Super Bowl win, dies at 87

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News